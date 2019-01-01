My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Backup

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data
Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

On Wednesday, Apple began allowing its U.S. users to download their personal data, such as app usage history, calendars, photos and more. Here's how.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Every Small Business Needs a Computer Crash Plan

Every Small Business Needs a Computer Crash Plan

Recovering from a catastrophic data loss is entirely possible, but only if you're prepared.
William Hall | 5 min read
Happy World Backup Day! And What the Heck Is World Backup Day?

Happy World Backup Day! And What the Heck Is World Backup Day?

If you haven't secured your data yet, then take the World Backup Day pledge today.
Juan Martinez | 4 min read
10 Data Security Mistakes Startups Can't Afford to Make

10 Data Security Mistakes Startups Can't Afford to Make

With new businesses, a data breach can result in the company closing down.
Brett Relander | 5 min read
Why Every Small Business Needs a Backup and Disaster Recovery Plan

Why Every Small Business Needs a Backup and Disaster Recovery Plan

Protect your business by investing in a solution that aids in data backup and disaster recovery.
Larry Alton | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data
Data Security

Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data

Don't wait until Armageddon strikes.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Data Disasters
Cybersecurity

5 Ways to Avoid Data Disasters

Here's how to prevent the theft and / or loss of your priceless digital information.
Jim Flynne | 4 min read
How Datto's Austin McChord Brings IT Systems Back From the Brink of Destruction
Information Technology

How Datto's Austin McChord Brings IT Systems Back From the Brink of Destruction

In short, he makes IT happen.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Protecting Your Computer Against the Threat Posed by Humans
Computers

Protecting Your Computer Against the Threat Posed by Humans

Stave off unnecessary data loss at your company resulting from errors made by your own staff.
Pam Lyra | 5 min read
The 4 Basics for Preventing Tech Calamities No Business Can Afford
Disaster Recovery

The 4 Basics for Preventing Tech Calamities No Business Can Afford

"Unplanned downtime'' is so costly and common, there is no excuse for not having a plan to quickly be back in business.
Edward Sharp | 5 min read
How the Cloud Could Huff and Puff and Blow Your Business Down
Cloud Computing

How the Cloud Could Huff and Puff and Blow Your Business Down

Cloud-based companies that scale fast may reach a point when their infrastructure won't be able to support them.
Mark Stockford | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Get Serious About Security -- Now
Security

Entrepreneurs Need to Get Serious About Security -- Now

In this video, tech expert Veronica Belmont discusses the one thing business owners need to do better when it comes to technology.
Jason Fell
Don't Let Disaster Devastate You. Take These 3 Steps Now.
Disaster Planning

Don't Let Disaster Devastate You. Take These 3 Steps Now.

Plan ahead and hopefully you'll never have to put your plan into action. But if you ever need it, you'll be glad you have it.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read
4 Hard Drives to Protect Your Business Data
Technology

4 Hard Drives to Protect Your Business Data

Back up your bytes and supplement your data storage with these hard drives.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
How to Prepare Your Business Data for the End of the World
Technology

How to Prepare Your Business Data for the End of the World

According to the Mayan calendar, doomsday is right around the corner. Here are three things to do to get your business data ready for a disaster of any size.
Stephanie Vozza