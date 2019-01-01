My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Breach

Does Customer Data Privacy Actually Matter? It Should.
Data Breach

Does Customer Data Privacy Actually Matter? It Should.

Big tech has lost the confidence of consumers but seems to be awakening to what a problem that is.
Keith Casey | 5 min read
A Regulatory Tsunami Is Coming: Are You Prepared?

A Regulatory Tsunami Is Coming: Are You Prepared?

Compliance will be an increasingly challenging business issue in 2019. Consider the 'Office of Compliance' that Xerox already has to deal with the complexity.
David Wagner | 7 min read
Tesla Refutes Timeline, ADL Awards Tim Cook and Quora Breach Hits 100 Million (60-Second Video)

Tesla Refutes Timeline, ADL Awards Tim Cook and Quora Breach Hits 100 Million (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019

Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019

IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
Yes, Hackable Dolls and Insecure Fridges Really Are a Thing

Yes, Hackable Dolls and Insecure Fridges Really Are a Thing

If it's connected to the internet, it's at risk.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Tech Giants Get Rich Using Your Data. What do You Get in Return?
Privacy Concerns

The Tech Giants Get Rich Using Your Data. What do You Get in Return?

Paying with your data for "free'' services is much more expensive that most people realize.
Mat Travizano | 5 min read
Your Cyber-Enemy May Not Be the Person You Suspect
Cybersecurity

Your Cyber-Enemy May Not Be the Person You Suspect

The less-obvious risk often is the most dangerous. Protecting your company and personal assets starts with understanding real versus perceived threats.
Keith Anderson and Zane Lackey | 5 min read
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How Well Does Your State Protect You From the Aftermath of Data Breaches? (Infographic)
Infographics

How Well Does Your State Protect You From the Aftermath of Data Breaches? (Infographic)

Data breach notification laws vary across the U.S. Here's a guide to see how well your state laws protect you.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Blockchain

Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance

Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
We Need an Internet Bill of Rights
Online Privacy

We Need an Internet Bill of Rights

We cannot preserve the good things about the internet if all the bad things are left unchecked.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 6 min read
Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk
Technology

Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk

Use the same password for every account? You've captured a hacker's heart.
Sandor Palfy | 6 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Has People Quitting Facebook but Business Pages Are Untouched
Social Media

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Has People Quitting Facebook but Business Pages Are Untouched

Businesses want their information public.
Francis Dinha | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene
Cybersecurity

Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene

The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
Sarah Austin | 11 min read