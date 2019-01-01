There are no Videos in your queue.
Data Breach
Big tech has lost the confidence of consumers but seems to be awakening to what a problem that is.
Compliance will be an increasingly challenging business issue in 2019. Consider the 'Office of Compliance' that Xerox already has to deal with the complexity.
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
If it's connected to the internet, it's at risk.
Privacy Concerns
Paying with your data for "free'' services is much more expensive that most people realize.
Cybersecurity
The less-obvious risk often is the most dangerous. Protecting your company and personal assets starts with understanding real versus perceived threats.
Infographics
Data breach notification laws vary across the U.S. Here's a guide to see how well your state laws protect you.
Blockchain
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Online Privacy
We cannot preserve the good things about the internet if all the bad things are left unchecked.
Technology
Use the same password for every account? You've captured a hacker's heart.
Cybersecurity
The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
