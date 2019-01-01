There are no Videos in your queue.
Data Businesses
Food Businesses
The delivery service is well positioned to be an arbiter of upcoming food trends.
Unroll.Me is facing a backlash for selling user data to Uber, but people should know better by now about this industry-wide practice.
Big data has become a buzzword so prevalent that it's practically meaningless.
Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
In short, he makes IT happen.
Amazon
A former employee of the retailer reflects on the lessons learned from the boss of the web giant.
Real Estate
By digitizing age-old processes, View The Space has revolutionized the way that commercial real-estate owners and brokers conduct business.
Big Data
Many small-business owners are feeling intimidated about the big-data wave, it doesn't have to be scary.
Big Data
With resources becoming more available and less expensive, small businesses are able to tap into big data for a deeper analysis of their company.
Entrepreneurs
The rise of cost-effective data analytics has given small businesses a way to compete with -- and even surpass -- their larger competitors.
Technology
NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Technology
Data sciences company Farsite is using big data to predict the 85th Academy Awards.
Marketing
Need to turn large amounts of raw data into actionable analysis? Give these options a try.
Technology
Thirty-year-old Sinclair Schuller is hoping that his company's prowess in big data will continue to land big funding.
Marketing
From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
