Data Center

Your Data Needs Regular Health Checkups, Too
Data Analysis

Businesses collect data constantly but are not always so consistent evaluating if it best serves the strategy.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Apple to Spend $1.9 Billion on New European Data Centers

The facilities are expected to be entirely powered by renewable energy and create hundreds of jobs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Deflating 4 Myths About the Wonders of Cloud Computing

Misconceptions abound about the new internet-based storage. Find out what you need to know before setting up a system in the sky.
Eric Dynowski | 4 min read