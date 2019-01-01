My Queue

Data Driven Marketing

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions
Marketing Strategies

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions

Bootstrapping a startup means making decisions on the fly from your gut, but there's a point where a company has to use data has to drive its calls.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm

Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is adding momentum to a global regulatory push.
Martin Smith | 6 min read
9 Cool Ways You Can Use Data-Driven Marketing to Gain Customers

9 Cool Ways You Can Use Data-Driven Marketing to Gain Customers

If you don't know what a "buyer persona" is, it's time you schooled yourself in the benefits data-driven strategies can offer.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
How Companies Can Become Data Driven

How Companies Can Become Data Driven

Steve Miller, co-founder and president of Inquidia, showcases his thought leadership on industry trends and business advice.
BizCast | 1 min read
Study the Data But Then Trust Your Gut

Study the Data But Then Trust Your Gut

Data drives marketing but intuition, experience and judgment are what makes sense of the data.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read

More From This Topic

At SXSW: GrubHub -- Great Delivery Takes Data, Tech and a Love for Food
sxsw 2016

At SXSW: GrubHub -- Great Delivery Takes Data, Tech and a Love for Food

This operations exec explains how delivery has evolved -- and why a better understanding of how food is prepared will give it an advantage.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
The One Thing Historical Big Data Can't Tell You
Big Data

The One Thing Historical Big Data Can't Tell You

Here are the two most important factors that historical big data can't help you with and exactly how to fix them.
Aaron Orendorff | 6 min read
7 Ways That Facebook Ads Can Rock Your Business
Facebook Marketing

7 Ways That Facebook Ads Can Rock Your Business

But first you have do your part to get those ad campaigns to actually produce results.
Mike Murphy | 6 min read
3 Ways Content Can Convert Social Media Fans Into Customers
Content Marketing

3 Ways Content Can Convert Social Media Fans Into Customers

From determining the best linking opportunities to choosing the best headlines, here is how to turn social-media users into regular visitors and customers.
Jack Dawson | 4 min read
PageRank Is Dead. What Marketers Need Now Is Trust Flow.
Digital Marketing

PageRank Is Dead. What Marketers Need Now Is Trust Flow.

With trust flow emerging as the leading driver of search ranking, digital marketers must focus on linking to quality sites.
Chris Lucas | 5 min read
4 Ways a 'Data-Driven' Approach Anticipates Buyer Behavior
Big Data

4 Ways a 'Data-Driven' Approach Anticipates Buyer Behavior

Aren't you glad we don't have to rely solely on focus groups and surveys anymore?
Renee Yeager | 5 min read
Indirect Data Is the Travel Industry's Secret Weapon
Travel Businesses

Indirect Data Is the Travel Industry's Secret Weapon

If travel marketers pay attention to what potential clients are searching for on the Internet and social media, they'll have their best season yet.
David Steinberg | 4 min read
The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise
Small Businesses

The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise

Keep an eye out for the following affordable, high-quality small-business services and trends this year.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
Use Your Marketing Data to Fuel Your Ascent to Thought Leadership
Thought Leadership

Use Your Marketing Data to Fuel Your Ascent to Thought Leadership

Establish your industry expertise by distilling into writing your understanding of the data you're routinely collecting anyway and sharing it publicly.
Kelsey Meyer | 4 min read
6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing
Social Media Marketing

6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing

Personalized marketing is all the rage. Use these five data-driven tactics to make sure your marketing messages hit closer to home.
John Arnold | 6 min read