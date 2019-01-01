My Queue

Data-Driven Marketing

Listening to Feedback Is How You Fight Customer Attrition
Customer Relationship Management

Customers are talking more than ever -- review sites, social media, or on a company blog's comment string -- but few business owners are listening and taking it to heart.
Chris Campbell | 5 min read
5 Things Digital Marketers Can Learn from Amazon Prime's 35 Percent Growth

First off, capitalize on winning strategies.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Getting Started With Facebook Audience Insights

Who are the people you're trying to target? This new service will help you find out, in great detail.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
What You Need to Know Before Hiring an Online Marketing Agency

Make sure you trust that your agency has your brand's best interest in mind.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
A 6-Step Copywriting Formula That Could Boost Your Sales Big-Time

Learn to paint a verbal picture with your copy, and don't be afraid to ask for what you want: a sale.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read