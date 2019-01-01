My Queue

With Videos and Visuals Rising on Social Media, Data Mining Is Also Increasing
Pictures are still worth a thousand of words.
Beki Winchel | 6 min read
Without Good Analysis, Big Data Is Just a Big Trash Dump

Focusing on Big Data can be a big waste of time and money if you don't know how to mine it.
Vin Gupta | 5 min read