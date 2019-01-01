There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
data privacy
He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Our personal data has become such a valuable asset that tech giants should be forced to use it fairly -- and deliver returns back to us
European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
Privacy concerns over patient data are the main cause for the protest. But local gentrification may be helping to fuel it.
More From This Topic
data privacy
The problem is, most of us are complicit in handing over our private information. We shouldn't be.
Facebook
Here's what you need to know after the Facebook co-founder and CEO's visit to Washington.
Big Data
Many people want to own their data and the rights to disseminate it in a way that benefits them in return.
Data Security
An already uncertain framework for protecting users was jolted by Brexit.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?