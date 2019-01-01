My Queue

data privacy

Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Rachel England | 3 min read
Why Google and Facebook Should Be Treated Like Banks

Why Google and Facebook Should Be Treated Like Banks

Our personal data has become such a valuable asset that tech giants should be forced to use it fairly -- and deliver returns back to us
Pavel Bains | 5 min read
Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data

Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data

European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
Zuckerberg's Name Must Go, Says a Group of San Francisco General Hospital Employees

Zuckerberg's Name Must Go, Says a Group of San Francisco General Hospital Employees

Privacy concerns over patient data are the main cause for the protest. But local gentrification may be helping to fuel it.
Joan Oleck | 6 min read

Who Really Owns Your Data in the Digital Era? (Hint: Probably Not You)
data privacy

Who Really Owns Your Data in the Digital Era? (Hint: Probably Not You)

The problem is, most of us are complicit in handing over our private information. We shouldn't be.
Leslie Heyer | 5 min read
The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony
Facebook

The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony

Here's what you need to know after the Facebook co-founder and CEO's visit to Washington.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
4 Ways the Fight Over Data is Getting Way More Personal
Big Data

4 Ways the Fight Over Data is Getting Way More Personal

Many people want to own their data and the rights to disseminate it in a way that benefits them in return.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy
Data Security

Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy

An already uncertain framework for protecting users was jolted by Brexit.
Mike Canarelli | 7 min read