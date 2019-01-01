My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

data science

AI Becoming a Way of Life
Technology

AI Becoming a Way of Life

There is also predicted growth in smart spaces, which are a physical or digital environment in which humans and technology-enabled systems interact in increasingly open, connected, coordinated and intelligent ecosystems
Mona Singh | 4 min read
How AI and Data Science are Poised to Drive Significant Changes for Enterprises in 2019

How AI and Data Science are Poised to Drive Significant Changes for Enterprises in 2019

With more and more enterprises undergoing a digital transformation, business intelligence strategies and tools are a critical necessity to derive real value through such a transition
Anil Kaul | 6 min read
Which Analytics Do You Really Need?

Which Analytics Do You Really Need?

Descriptive? Diagnostic? Predictive? Prescriptive? Here's how to design your own analytics agenda
Mike Brody | 6 min read
This Data Science Professional cum Entrepreneur leads an "IPL" of his Own

This Data Science Professional cum Entrepreneur leads an "IPL" of his Own

Pinkesh Shah, Director of Programs at the Institute of Product Leadership states that reskilling entrepreneurs and professionals needs to be taken up on a war footing.
Rahul R | 4 min read