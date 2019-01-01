My Queue

Data Storage

Cybersecurity

Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019

IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
Micron Decides to Kill Lexar Brand

There will be no more Lexar-branded USB flash drives, SD cards, card readers or other memory products.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
How the Virtual Data Room Boom Is Transforming Business Transactions

Accessible from anywhere. Easy to navigate. No need for your physical presence. What's not to like?
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
Google Urges Congress to Revise Outdated Overseas Data Laws

The push comes after a series of contradictory rulings in the U.S.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
How to Free Up Space on Your iPhone or iPad

Is the storage full on your iOS device? Here's how to figure out what's taking up the most space so you can decide what to delete.
Jill Duffy and Chandra Steele | 8 min read

Data Storage

Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room

A VDR prioritizes security and privacy, saves businesses money and may be the poster child for accountability.
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
Disaster Recovery

Why Every Small Business Needs a Backup and Disaster Recovery Plan

Protect your business by investing in a solution that aids in data backup and disaster recovery.
Larry Alton | 6 min read
Privacy Policies

Ever Hear of Pii? What You Need to Know About Its Life Cycle in Business

Pii means 'personally identifiable information.' It has nothing to do with the circumference of a circle.
Robert Siciliano | 5 min read
Cloud Storage

When It Comes to Adopting the Cloud, You've Got to Secure Company Data

Here are five important tips in tightening small-business cloud security in this threatening online world.
Patrick Heim | 5 min read
Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA

It's all about the future of storage.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Apps

These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries

It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Data Storage

Get 2GB Free From Google Today With a Quick Security Check

This is the second year in a row the tech giant has offered the deal.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Data Security

Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data

Don't wait until Armageddon strikes.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft to Offer Cloud Services From Germany to Ease Privacy Fears in Europe

The measure is designed to ensure that clients' data remains in Germany.
Reuters | 2 min read
Paper

Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too

Crucial signed documents need special consideration in your overall security program.
Cris Burnam | 4 min read