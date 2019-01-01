My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dating Apps

Podcast: How This Dating App Company Spiked User Engagement to 30.5 Million Chats a Day
Problem Solvers Podcast

Podcast: How This Dating App Company Spiked User Engagement to 30.5 Million Chats a Day

After rethinking her company's approach, the co-founder of The Meet Group shares how it found its stride -- and generated $76.1 million in revenue.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
There's a Secret Tinder for Models and Rich People

There's a Secret Tinder for Models and Rich People

The dating app is reportedly catering to the rich and famous with a new, members-only version of the service dubbed Select.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
How Tinder Is Taking Your Nights Out Further

How Tinder Is Taking Your Nights Out Further

Because the more, the merrier -- romantically or not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)

The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)

3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Use of Dating Apps Surging, Says Pew Study
Online Dating

Use of Dating Apps Surging, Says Pew Study

Chances are you, or someone you know, uses online dating sites or mobile apps.
Carolyn Sun | 3 min read