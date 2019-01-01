My Queue

David Karp

David Karp

How Yahoo Plans to Make Tumblr Into a Video Giant
Video

How Yahoo Plans to Make Tumblr Into a Video Giant

Video posts are now growing twice as fast as photo posts on Tumblr. On Thursday, the company revamps its product to be more video-centric.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
Tumblr Still Struggling to Be a Profitable Business

Tumblr Still Struggling to Be a Profitable Business

In a report, founder David Karp says the stakes for proving that Tumblr is a great business are 'as high as they've ever been.'
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired

Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired

You could be the next Whatsapp if you stay organized and prepared with these tips from SXSW.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
Yahoo Will Pay Tumblr Founder David Karp Up to $81 Million to Stick Around

Yahoo Will Pay Tumblr Founder David Karp Up to $81 Million to Stick Around

David Karp will earn about $20 million a year if he stays at Yahoo for the next four years.
Julie Bort | 1 min read
Founders Fund's Geoff Lewis on Getting Acquired, on Your Terms

Founders Fund's Geoff Lewis on Getting Acquired, on Your Terms

Yahoo's $1.1 billion acquisition of Tumblr shines a lot on the elusive topic of planning an exit strategy.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why You Should Get an 'Idea Editor' and 4 More Business Tips From the Week
Marketing

Why You Should Get an 'Idea Editor' and 4 More Business Tips From the Week

From grounding yourself with down-to-earth colleagues to marketing to millennials, here's a look at this week's best business advice.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
3 Leadership Lessons From Tumblr's David Karp
Leadership

3 Leadership Lessons From Tumblr's David Karp

Learn how the 26-year-old founder navigated the challenges of growing the business in the early days.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
In Yahoo Deal, Tumblr Becomes the Next $1 Billion Startup
Starting a Business

In Yahoo Deal, Tumblr Becomes the Next $1 Billion Startup

The blogging platform's 26-year-old founder, David Karp, will stay on as chief executive.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Tumblr's David Karp on Why NYC Beats Silicon Valley
Technology

Tumblr's David Karp on Why NYC Beats Silicon Valley

The microblogging-site founder dishes about the evolution of Tumblr and why he loves the Big Apple.
Lyneka Little | 4 min read
Lessons Learned: How Tumblr Recovered from a Business Crisis
Starting a Business

Lessons Learned: How Tumblr Recovered from a Business Crisis

David Karp's blog platform has seen hockey-stick growth, and so has his learning curve as entrepreneur. He shares how his company bounced back from the tech tumble that brought down millions of blogs last year.
Teri Evans | 4 min read