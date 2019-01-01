My Queue

david marcus

Pondering Facebook's Future, Zuckerberg More 'Excited' By Messaging Than Photos
'There are only so many photos you're going to want to share with friends,' the CEO said during an earnings call. 'There's just a lot more people want to express.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
PayPal President David Marcus Jumps Ship to Run Messaging at Facebook

Marcus will run the messaging business for Facebook after leaving the eBay unit after three years.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read