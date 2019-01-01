My Queue

David Rose

How to Land Angel Funding
Starting a Business

How to Land Angel Funding

Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom talks with David S. Rose, founder of New York Angels, about the best way to secure financial backing from angel investors.
Diana Ransom
How to Find an Angel Investor

How to Find an Angel Investor

David S. Rose of New York Angels explains how entrepreneurs can meet angel investors. Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom reports.
Diana Ransom