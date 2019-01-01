My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

davos

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Attend Davos
davos

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Attend Davos

The marquee speaker list featured world leaders such as President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Theresa May of the UK among others.
Vaibhav Lodha | 5 min read
#5 Quotes From the #WEF 2017 That Can Shake the World Economy

#5 Quotes From the #WEF 2017 That Can Shake the World Economy

The WEF meeting was dominated by various subjects like Robotics, China, Donald Trump and Brexit this year.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
AI Will be A Partnership of Man And Machine, says IBM's Rometty at #WEF2017

AI Will be A Partnership of Man And Machine, says IBM's Rometty at #WEF2017

The reason it's called cognitive not artificial intelligence because we are augmenting intelligence.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read