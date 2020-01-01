menu
Day of the Dead
Trademarks
Tennis inspired by Day of the Dead? This is the new Nike collection
The models refer to two elements present in Mexican offerings: papel picado and marigold flowers.
México Desconocido
|
2 min read
Icnocuícatl, the Mexican poems by Cerveza Victoria to say goodbye to those who left without saying 'goodbye'
The Icnocuícatl was a poetic genre that the Mexica used to say goodbye to their dead to find resignation until they found them again in Mictlán.
Entrepreneur en Español
|
3 min read
The rarámuri hands that created the awards to the magical towns of the Best of Mexico 2020
Sinibí Jípe is the entrepreneurship of Rrámuri artisan women that was born in 2019.
México Desconocido
|
4 min read