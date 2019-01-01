My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

daycare

Caring for the Women at Work
women at work

Caring for the Women at Work

Catering to the need of the hour, we have to take a step of setting up DayCare centers at corporate offices for the children of employees
Prajodh Rajan | 4 min read
Why Companies Should Invest in Employee-Parents for Better Retention

Why Companies Should Invest in Employee-Parents for Better Retention

Employers and companies are already suffering due to the costs of losing post-maternity employees; finding a replacement, training them, bringing them up to speed
Rahul Agrawal | 5 min read
Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources

A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on
Priya Krishnan | 4 min read