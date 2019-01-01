My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Deaf

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?
Disabilities

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?

If you're a deaf entrepreneur, more and more services are springing up to help you succeed. What's holding you back?
Marilyn Weber | 5 min read
How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products

How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products

Inclusion Solutions creates a line of products to increase accessibility for the disabled population while keeping costs down for businesses.
Lynn Haller | 3 min read
Samsung Just Won the Internet With This Heartwarming Ad for the Hearing-Impaired (VIDEO)

Samsung Just Won the Internet With This Heartwarming Ad for the Hearing-Impaired (VIDEO)

The emotionally-charged spot has been viewed over 9 million times across YouTube and on an advertising blog called Digital Synopsis.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
A Device That Interprets Sign Language Is Now Being Crowdfunded

A Device That Interprets Sign Language Is Now Being Crowdfunded

Startup MotionSavvy is turning to Indiegogo to bring a tablet to market that translates sign language into speech and speech into text messages.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
With an All-Deaf Wait Staff, New Restaurant Asks Guests to Order in Sign Language

With an All-Deaf Wait Staff, New Restaurant Asks Guests to Order in Sign Language

At the aptly-named Signs restaurant in Toronto, one restaurateur is piloting a new concept that aims to give hearing diners a glimpse into deaf culture.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read