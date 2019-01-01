My Queue

Deal Making

If You're Hoping to Get Investment or Get Acquired This Year, Make Sure Your Business Is Ready Now
If You're Hoping to Get Investment or Get Acquired This Year, Make Sure Your Business Is Ready Now

No athlete would show up to a big event unprepared, but it's amazing how many business owners do.
Sam Riley | 6 min read
#8 Cardinal Rules to Build Profitable Start-up - Retrospective Account

To succeed as a business, founding members need to decide on their vision and mission for the company
Shivakumar Ganesan | 6 min read
How these Entrepreneurs Managed a Team Amidst the Hustle of a Big, Bang Merger

The first thing that we had to convince the existing PayU employees was that we were not coming in with any vindictive or destructive agenda, we are sort of coming in to work together with them.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Where Is The Money ?

Highlighting the most impactful deals and dealmakers of 2016 - the year that was, and how it fared against the preceding year.
Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
The Startup Dealmaker

For investors to spot curated and investment-ready ventures; for start-ups, it helps them to find like-minded investors.
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read

3 tips by serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala on deal-making
Deal Making

Most of us don't look at investment in a win-win situation, says serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Screwvala.
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read