Deal Sites
Valuations
Groupon is not a cautionary tale of unicorns past.
Groupon's latest feature allows businesses to offer deals that can only be redeemed at a specific time of day.
Keep your business on the right track and your merchants happy by learning how to avoid the top mistakes business owners make when running an online coupon or daily deal site.
The Chicago-based daily deal giant takes another step in its quest to become your go-to destination for doing or buying 'anything, anytime, anywhere.'
By leveraging the power of group-buying, a crop of deal sites give small businesses access to discounts that are usually reserved for the big guys.
Technology
The daily deals site has called off its search for a new head in favor of retaining their temporary CEO permanently.
Technology
The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Marketing
Faced with a glut of daily-deal sites, new entrants are having a tough time winning over merchants. Here's how to cut through the hype and build your client roster.
Marketing
If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Starting a Business
With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Marketing
A new online marketplace can help companies sitting out the discount game pull in new customers through unused deals from other businesses.
Finance
With the success of one startup, Kiha Lee financed another.
Entrepreneurs
This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Starting a Business
You shouldn't wait until the last minute to snap up great deals. But you have to know what a bargain looks like.
4 min read
Technology
You don't have to be a PC vendor's friend, relative, or employee to snag deals that were created for the benefit of exclusive groups of insiders.
5 min read
