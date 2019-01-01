My Queue

Deal Sites

Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon
Valuations

Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon

Groupon is not a cautionary tale of unicorns past.
Dan Primack | 3 min read
Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals

Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals

Groupon's latest feature allows businesses to offer deals that can only be redeemed at a specific time of day.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Avoid These 3 Mistakes When Running Your Daily Deals Site

Avoid These 3 Mistakes When Running Your Daily Deals Site

Keep your business on the right track and your merchants happy by learning how to avoid the top mistakes business owners make when running an online coupon or daily deal site.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read
Groupon Scoops Up Fashion Flash-Sale Site Ideeli for a Cool $43 Million

Groupon Scoops Up Fashion Flash-Sale Site Ideeli for a Cool $43 Million

The Chicago-based daily deal giant takes another step in its quest to become your go-to destination for doing or buying 'anything, anytime, anywhere.'
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Daily Deal Sites Help Small Businesses Score Savings

Daily Deal Sites Help Small Businesses Score Savings

By leveraging the power of group-buying, a crop of deal sites give small businesses access to discounts that are usually reserved for the big guys.
Rachel Solomon | 5 min read

Groupon's New CEO May Be Its Best Deal Yet
Technology

Groupon's New CEO May Be Its Best Deal Yet

The daily deals site has called off its search for a new head in favor of retaining their temporary CEO permanently.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office
Technology

Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office

The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site
Marketing

Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site

Faced with a glut of daily-deal sites, new entrants are having a tough time winning over merchants. Here's how to cut through the hype and build your client roster.
Lauren Cannon | 4 min read
How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business
Marketing

How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business

If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Jeff Slutsky | 4 min read
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
Starting a Business

Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub

With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Jason Ankeny | 15 min read
CouponTrade Can Help Attract Customers Through Unused Deals
Marketing

CouponTrade Can Help Attract Customers Through Unused Deals

A new online marketplace can help companies sitting out the discount game pull in new customers through unused deals from other businesses.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Financing a Second Startup on Cash Flow of Your First
Finance

Financing a Second Startup on Cash Flow of Your First

With the success of one startup, Kiha Lee financed another.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
Entrepreneurs

1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal

This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Scout for Deals Long Before Black Friday
Starting a Business

Scout for Deals Long Before Black Friday

You shouldn't wait until the last minute to snap up great deals. But you have to know what a bargain looks like.
4 min read
Insider Deals: Sweet, If You Can Score Them
Technology

Insider Deals: Sweet, If You Can Score Them

You don't have to be a PC vendor's friend, relative, or employee to snag deals that were created for the benefit of exclusive groups of insiders.
5 min read