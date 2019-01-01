My Queue

dealing with rejection

Dreams

4 Actions to Help You Recover From a Crushed Dream

Injury forced this promising NFL player out of his first and only pro game. Here's how he recovered from his personal tragedy and how you can, too.
Matt Mayberry | 8 min read
Your Idea or Invention Has Been Ridiculed. Welcome to a Prestigious Club.

What do Steve Wozniak, Howard Schultz and the Wright Brothers have in common? In a word, rejection.
Allison Kugel | 6 min read
Learn This Man's Method for Rolling With Rejection

Sajiv Patel waited three years for a deal to come through. Here's how he made it happen.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
How to Decode What the Prospect Meant by 'No Money'

The most polite way to decline a sales pitch is to blame the budget. Often, however, that is not an insurmountable barrier.
Eddy Ricci | 4 min read
7 Ways to Shift Your Perspective About the Dreaded 'No' in Sales

Overcome the uncomfortable and awkward moment of a rejection from a client.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read