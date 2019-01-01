My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Death

Facebook's Dead Users Will Outnumber the Living Sooner Than You Think
Facebook

Facebook's Dead Users Will Outnumber the Living Sooner Than You Think

Every user who passes on joins the rapidly swelling ranks of Facebook's army of the dead.
Rob Marvin | 3 min read
'Cake' Will Sweeten the Process of Dying in the Digital Age

'Cake' Will Sweeten the Process of Dying in the Digital Age

Cake takes a no-nonsense and pleasant approach to planning your inevitable demise. Founder Suelin Chen explains.
S.C. Stuart | 7 min read
The 5 Lessons I Learned From Working in a Graveyard

The 5 Lessons I Learned From Working in a Graveyard

Cemeteries are not dark and dreary places. And ... no, no zombies. Instead, they can teach about work ethic and empathy.
Casey Rowland | 8 min read
How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Bet you haven't thought about this lately.
Surya Prakash Singh | 5 min read
What 7 Deaths Taught Me About Living

What 7 Deaths Taught Me About Living

Sometimes it takes a rebirth to learn to truly live.
The Oracles | 7 min read

More From This Topic

How My Father's Death Made Me a Better Entrepreneur
Ready For Anything

How My Father's Death Made Me a Better Entrepreneur

It's important to pause and reflect on life's unexpected events in order to better yourself, your company and those around you.
Sai Gundavelli | 4 min read
Entrepreneurship Requires Living With a Sense of Urgency
Life Lessons

Entrepreneurship Requires Living With a Sense of Urgency

People who only think about the long term risk running out of time.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty
Musicians

12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty

The legendary frontman of The Heartbreakers passed away on Monday.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
The Most Influential and Successful People We've Lost This Year
Brands

The Most Influential and Successful People We've Lost This Year

From Don Rickles to Chuck Berry, a sad look back at this year's losses.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
Got Your Post-Death Checklist? Grace Can Help.
Startups

Got Your Post-Death Checklist? Grace Can Help.

Grace connects people to end-of-life information and services online.
Sophia Stuart | 5 min read
The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91
Founders

The Founder of Namco, Creator of Pac-Man, Dies at 91

Gaming pioneer Masaya Nakamura passed away on Jan. 22.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
3 Lessons From the Founder of WorldStarHipHop, Who Died Monday
Lessons

3 Lessons From the Founder of WorldStarHipHop, Who Died Monday

Lee 'Q' O'Denat, who created the influential site, stood for what he believed in in the face of public criticism.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.
Business Planning

But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.

How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Mike Wood | 7 min read
Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95
Ready For Anything

Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95

Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Reuters | 1 min read
U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode
Tesla

U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode

The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Reuters | 6 min read