Death
Facebook
Every user who passes on joins the rapidly swelling ranks of Facebook's army of the dead.
Cake takes a no-nonsense and pleasant approach to planning your inevitable demise. Founder Suelin Chen explains.
Cemeteries are not dark and dreary places. And ... no, no zombies. Instead, they can teach about work ethic and empathy.
Bet you haven't thought about this lately.
Sometimes it takes a rebirth to learn to truly live.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
It's important to pause and reflect on life's unexpected events in order to better yourself, your company and those around you.
Life Lessons
People who only think about the long term risk running out of time.
Musicians
The legendary frontman of The Heartbreakers passed away on Monday.
Brands
From Don Rickles to Chuck Berry, a sad look back at this year's losses.
Startups
Grace connects people to end-of-life information and services online.
Founders
Gaming pioneer Masaya Nakamura passed away on Jan. 22.
Lessons
Lee 'Q' O'Denat, who created the influential site, stood for what he believed in in the face of public criticism.
Business Planning
How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Tesla
The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
