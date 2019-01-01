There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Debit cards
Court Cases
The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
Banks and payment network operators are favoring the use of chip cards verified by signatures
Later this year, the more secure point-of-sale terminals will be required by law and most likely expected by consumers.
The decision deals a blow to retailers, grocers and restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.
The world's largest home improvement retailer may be the latest victim of a credit and debit card breach.
More From This Topic
Security
Magnetic strip credit cards will soon be extinct in the U.S. Here's the technology that will replace them and what you need to know about it.
Cybersecurity
Adoption of better safeguards in the physical world will drive criminals to electronic theft, argues payments validation entrepreneur.
Finance
The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Finance
In the ongoing saga between the nation's biggest banks and small retailers over swipe fees, the courts rule in favor of Main Street.
Credit Cards
Confused about payment schedules and hidden fees? We'll walk you through the fine print.
Payments
Federal Reserve report shows financial reforms are making a difference for merchants, although some say it's not enough.
Finance
As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Finance
Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?