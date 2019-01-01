My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Debt

3 Tips for Dealing With Debt as an Entrepreneur (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

3 Tips for Dealing With Debt as an Entrepreneur (60-Second Video)

Here's how to extricate yourself from a sticky financial situation.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Start small, pay on time, be proactive.
Levi King | 6 min read
5 Unexpected Business Decisions You Should Negotiate

5 Unexpected Business Decisions You Should Negotiate

Cash flow woes can kill a company, but there are a few surprising opportunities to negotiate a bigger cushion for your small business.
Tiffany Delmore | 6 min read
5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy

Keep your books in the black through smart planning and earnest leadership.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Student Debt Assistance With a (Small) Catch May Be the Hottest New Benefit

Student Debt Assistance With a (Small) Catch May Be the Hottest New Benefit

Insurance company Unum is extending assistance to its employees, who average $32,000 apiece in student debt.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read

More From This Topic

What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt
Overcoming Obstacles

What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt

I got control of my body weight, but meanwhile my business was suffering.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips
Credit Scores

See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips

By making an effort to pay outstanding balances and prevent debt from piling up, you will see a difference in your credit.
Phil Town | 2 min read
Mark Cuban Says the Best Investment Is Paying Off Your Debt -- Is He Right?
Debt

Mark Cuban Says the Best Investment Is Paying Off Your Debt -- Is He Right?

Each person's financial situation is different, so it is worth a closer look at when it's better to pay off debt or invest.
GOBankingRates | 9 min read
How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Tracy Matthews | 7 min read
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Lessons From the Rich and Famous: Manage Your Money Like Oprah to Avoid Going Into Debt Like Nicholas Cage
Money Management

Lessons From the Rich and Famous: Manage Your Money Like Oprah to Avoid Going Into Debt Like Nicholas Cage

Have a plan in place for your money, no matter how much you earn.
Christopher Tracy | 5 min read
How to Manage Personal Credit Card Debt as an Entrepreneur
Debt

How to Manage Personal Credit Card Debt as an Entrepreneur

To effectively combat financial obstacles, starry-eyed innovators owe it to themselves to become resourceful and scrappy. Here are some tips.
Due | 6 min read
8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle
Debt

8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle

Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Small Business Financing

How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read