Decision Making

How Science Can Help You Make Better Decisions
How Science Can Help You Make Better Decisions

Here are six research-backed methods to help entrepreneurs make smart, well-informed decisions.
Aytekin Tank | 9 min read
Tips and Tricks You Can Use to Make Faster, Better Decisions

Having agency over your life means making good decisions.
Jack Canfield | 1 min read
Here's The Right (And Wrong) Times To Launch A Business

Eight entrepreneurs look back on pivotal decisions made in their businesses, some at the right time, and plenty at the wrong time.
Jason Fell and Stephanie Schomer | 12 min read
Minted Grew From a Stationery Brand to a Global Design Platform. Here's How.

By listening to her community and reacting quickly, Mariam Naficy built a business bigger than her wildest visions.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
How Did Ulysses S. Grant Make Life-and-Death Decisions? Very Quickly.

Grant waited until he had all the available facts but not a minute longer.
Gene Marks | 3 min read

Want to Be Loved by Your Team? Try These 12 Productivity Habits.
Want to Be Loved by Your Team? Try These 12 Productivity Habits.

To be productive and liked are not paradoxical intentions.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas
Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas

The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money
3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Not properly addressing small everyday habits is costing you money and affecting your health.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
9 Ways to Combat Decision Fatigue
9 Ways to Combat Decision Fatigue

Deciding everything from which pair of socks to wear to which candidate to hire is cumulatively exhausting.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind
How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind

You can't solve all the world's problems but, if you focus, you could solve one.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix

As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Why Quitting My 6-Figure Job Was the Best Decision for My Family

Why Quitting My 6-Figure Job Was the Best Decision for My Family

In order to be successful, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone.
GOBankingRates | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer
Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer

If a sell is premature, it can be better to wait it out.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work
Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work

The Amazon founder talked about how he makes decisions that make a real impact.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)
Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

It's important to know when to follow your heart and when to follow your head.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read