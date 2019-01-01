My Queue

What & What Not to Avoid. #7 Productivity Hacks for Entrepreneurs
Hard work and dedication play their part in the entrepreneurial success but the mindfulness of doing things at the right time determines one's level of productivity
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Totaling My Car Taught Me the Importance of Showing Up No Matter What

Regardless of the scenario, you need to have grit and resilience to see your vision through.
Mike Silagadze | 5 min read
The Most Powerful Word in Business Is 'No'

Focus in business is one of the key ingredients to success. Focus comes from the word no.
Tim Denning | 7 min read
The # 5-Point Digipreneur Guide!

It's day after day. There is a discipline, there is no substitute for it. You are a dog after a bone.
Ayesha Chenoy | 3 min read