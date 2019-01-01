There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Deep Learning
Healthcare
AI will streamline the decision-making process in the healthcare sector and will also enhance the productivity of the doctors
There's nothing about a lack of industry knowledge that some directed learning, judicious hiring and trust building can't fix.
Technological advancements in the field of data management, AI and ML are now aiding healthcare providers and practitioners globally to monitor and manage their patient's in-hospitalisation and post hospitalisation
Technology virtuosos like Elon Musk and the late Stephen Hawking have raised concerns about AI, declaring that it will turn out to be a menace to mankind
Problem solving, smartly, is the key here
More From This Topic
Data Scientists
Taking decisions based on Data is not only an inherent sense but a strong commercial sense too.
Deep Learning
Benefits range from tireless accuracy to job creation to cost savings. It's a brave new world.
Education
New technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Deep Learning and Internet of Things (IoT) will add new dimensions to the learning experience, providing new opportunities to entrepreneurs
Machine Learning
Only by learning the basics today and seeing past the hype can entrepreneurs make machine learning their next revenue machine.
DeepMind
Why it's important to understand and start talking about deep learning.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?