Artificial Intelligence: The New Life Jacket of the Healthcare Space
Artificial Intelligence: The New Life Jacket of the Healthcare Space

AI will streamline the decision-making process in the healthcare sector and will also enhance the productivity of the doctors
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
How to Succeed in an Industry You Know Nothing About

How to Succeed in an Industry You Know Nothing About

There's nothing about a lack of industry knowledge that some directed learning, judicious hiring and trust building can't fix.
Angela Ruth | 7 min read
Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Technological advancements in the field of data management, AI and ML are now aiding healthcare providers and practitioners globally to monitor and manage their patient's in-hospitalisation and post hospitalisation
Nilesh Jain | 4 min read
#4 Reasons That Show How Far Machine Learning Still Has to Go

#4 Reasons That Show How Far Machine Learning Still Has to Go

Technology virtuosos like Elon Musk and the late Stephen Hawking have raised concerns about AI, declaring that it will turn out to be a menace to mankind
Limesh Parekh | 5 min read
Sectors That Could face Maximum Smart Technology Disruption in India

Sectors That Could face Maximum Smart Technology Disruption in India

Problem solving, smartly, is the key here
Rahul R | 3 min read

Everything You Should Know About 21st Century's Most Sexiest Job Profile - Data Scientist
Everything You Should Know About 21st Century's Most Sexiest Job Profile - Data Scientist

Taking decisions based on Data is not only an inherent sense but a strong commercial sense too.
Bhupesh Daheria | 4 min read
3 Competitive Advantages of Deep Learning for Your Company
3 Competitive Advantages of Deep Learning for Your Company

Benefits range from tireless accuracy to job creation to cost savings. It's a brave new world.
Suhaib Mohammed | 4 min read
The Revolution Which is Going to Sweep the Education Industry
The Revolution Which is Going to Sweep the Education Industry

New technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Deep Learning and Internet of Things (IoT) will add new dimensions to the learning experience, providing new opportunities to entrepreneurs
Nitish Jain | 4 min read
Making Machine Learning Accessible: 3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Apply It Today
Making Machine Learning Accessible: 3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Apply It Today

Only by learning the basics today and seeing past the hype can entrepreneurs make machine learning their next revenue machine.
Christian Sanz | 6 min read
Getting In On The Deep Learning Hype
Getting In On The Deep Learning Hype

Why it's important to understand and start talking about deep learning.
Christina Preetha | 6 min read