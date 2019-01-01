My Queue

DeepMind

Google Is Using AI to Cut Its Power Bill
DeepMind

Google Is Using AI to Cut Its Power Bill

DeepMind cofounder Demis Hassabis tipped a 15 percent improvement in power efficiency.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
Humanity Notches First Go Victory Against Google's AI

Humanity Notches First Go Victory Against Google's AI

Champion Go player Lee Sedol picks up his first win against Google's not-so-unbeatable AlphaGo after three losses.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Does Google's Buying Spree Mean the Robot Apocalypse Is Near?

Does Google's Buying Spree Mean the Robot Apocalypse Is Near?

Artificial intelligence and robotics are making strides, as seen in Google's acquisition of DeepMind and several other companies. But don't hold your breath for robots that think like people.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read