My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Delay

Computer Glitch Delays United Airlines Flights
United Airlines

Computer Glitch Delays United Airlines Flights

Last year, Delta Air Lines canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others after a power outage hit its computer systems.
Reuters | 2 min read
Vienna Airport Says Glitch That Disrupted Dozens of Flights Resolved

Vienna Airport Says Glitch That Disrupted Dozens of Flights Resolved

On Sunday afternoon, Vienna Airport said it had canceled or delayed 113 flights to or from Vienna because of problems with automated flight data transmission, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
Reuters | 1 min read
Verizon Says Strike Causing Delays in Service for New Customers

Verizon Says Strike Causing Delays in Service for New Customers

Nearly 40,000 employees walked off the job Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Your Procrastination Excuses Don't Cut It

Why Your Procrastination Excuses Don't Cut It

Stop making excuses for putting off important tasks. You're not making any sense.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Apple Reportedly Delays Launch of Jumbo iPad

Apple Reportedly Delays Launch of Jumbo iPad

Though such delays likely sound familiar to even the casual Apple observer, they still raise the question: Is this just a marketing tactic to drum up demand?
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Tech Glitches, Delivery Delays: Apple's Latest Product Rollout Has Been a Mess So Far
Retail Center

Tech Glitches, Delivery Delays: Apple's Latest Product Rollout Has Been a Mess So Far

After a livestream unveiling its next generation of devices malfunctioned on Tuesday, the Apple store similarly crashed early this morning when the latest iPhones became available for preorder.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Obamacare Mandate for Many Businesses Pushed Back a Year
Growth Strategies

Obamacare Mandate for Many Businesses Pushed Back a Year

In yet another blow to the troubled law, the administration has decided to push back Obamacare requirements for many American businesses.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read