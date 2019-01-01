There are no Videos in your queue.
Holding tight to the belief you can manage it all? Expect a whirlwind of diminishing returns.
As a business owner, you can't possibly do everything -- and you need to not only accept that fact but embrace it.
When you bring in automation, tell employees that just because they're no longer indispensable doesn't mean they're not still valued.
Learning how to delegate is the only, repeat 'only,' way to scale your business.
Delegate everything. Then delegate some more.
Delegating decision-making authority is a tricky business. Make sure you do it right.
Productivity
It's time that you planned a 'personal business retreat,' though we're not talking jet skis or volleyball.
Taskrabbit
Leah Busque shares the secret to effective management as an entrepreneur and new mom.
Leadership Qualities
Their confidence inspires them to take risks. But if these executives don't learn to properly interact with the teams that support them, they will fail.
Managing Employees
Here's your cheat sheet for how to become the effective supervisor in charge.
Leadership Qualities
Define your parameters carefully to help you focus on your employees, customers and leadership goals.
