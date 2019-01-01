My Queue

Even Steve Jobs Knew When to Let Go of Tasks -- Now It's Your Turn
Even Steve Jobs Knew When to Let Go of Tasks -- Now It's Your Turn

Holding tight to the belief you can manage it all? Expect a whirlwind of diminishing returns.
Sara Karakaian | 7 min read
4 Tasks Successful Leaders Should Delegate

As a business owner, you can't possibly do everything -- and you need to not only accept that fact but embrace it.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
30 Percent of Employees Feel Indispensable. That's a Bad Thing.

When you bring in automation, tell employees that just because they're no longer indispensable doesn't mean they're not still valued.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
The 3 Tasks All Entrepreneurs Must Give Up Immediately

Learning how to delegate is the only, repeat 'only,' way to scale your business.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
As a Franchisee, You Can't Be the Investor AND the Manager and Still Be Successful

Delegate everything. Then delegate some more.
Aaron Bakken | 7 min read

5 Steps to More Smoothly Delegate Decision-Making
5 Steps to More Smoothly Delegate Decision-Making

Delegating decision-making authority is a tricky business. Make sure you do it right.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
5 Ways to Build Your Business Instead of Being Trapped By All Those Freakin' Distractions
5 Ways to Build Your Business Instead of Being Trapped By All Those Freakin' Distractions

It's time that you planned a 'personal business retreat,' though we're not talking jet skis or volleyball.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO
Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO

Leah Busque shares the secret to effective management as an entrepreneur and new mom.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Why Some CEOs and Entrepreneurs Make Horrible Leaders
Why Some CEOs and Entrepreneurs Make Horrible Leaders

Their confidence inspires them to take risks. But if these executives don't learn to properly interact with the teams that support them, they will fail.
Iman Jalali | 3 min read
Glide Over the Pitfalls of Becoming a Manager With These 5 Steps
Glide Over the Pitfalls of Becoming a Manager With These 5 Steps

Here's your cheat sheet for how to become the effective supervisor in charge.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach

Define your parameters carefully to help you focus on your employees, customers and leadership goals.
Howard Brown | 5 min read