Goldman Sachs Lowers US Growth Forecast Amid COVID-19 Delta Variant and Fading Fiscal Support
Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have lowered their forecast for growth in the U.S. economy this year for a second time.
Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant
Delta is already present in more than 70 countries, especially among unvaccinated people.
Gas Prices Surge to Fresh 7-Year High
The American Automobile Association said it expects gas prices to remain elevated at least through the beginning of August.
Unemployment Claims Fall to New Pandemic-Era Low But Remain Historically High
Initial filings for unemployment insurance, a proxy for layoffs, came in at 385,000 for the week ended July 31, a drop of 14,000 over the previous week's revised level, the Labor Department said in a release Thursday.
Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees
Walmart announced that any worker who gets vaccinated before October 4 can purchase a bonus of $ 150.
Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox: EU
An internal CDC document notes that vaccinated people can transmit the Delta variant just as much as unvaccinated people.
Study reveals that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca protect you against the Delta variant
UK researchers found that the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 88% effective against the Delta variant, while the two of AstraZeneca are 67%.