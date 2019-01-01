My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

demandas

Ya van 4 demandas contra Facebook por el escándalo de Cambridge Analytica
Facebook

Ya van 4 demandas contra Facebook por el escándalo de Cambridge Analytica

Luego del uso indebido de la información personal de alrededor de 50 millones de usuarios de Facebook por parte de Cambridge Analytica, la red social de Mark Zuckerberg ya ha acumulado cuatro demandas.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read