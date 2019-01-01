My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

democracy

The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy
Storytelling

The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy

Stories hold the power to connect with people and motivate them to become engaged voters.
Karthik Rajan | 5 min read