demonetization

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?
MSMEs

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer
Pankaj Gindodia | 4 min read
5 Things to Know While Investing in the Right Mutual Fund

5 Things to Know While Investing in the Right Mutual Fund

Direct plans are cheaper than regular plans because there is no distributor fee or commission paid to anybody else in direct plans
Anil Rego | 3 min read
IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate

IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate

IMF said India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in FY 2019-20
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Is Consolidation the Way Ahead for the Languishing Realty Sector

Is Consolidation the Way Ahead for the Languishing Realty Sector

The industry today is heading towards a reasonably evident conclusion of consolidation.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read

More From This Topic

#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward
Travel

#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward

Minimising the use of physical currency has further catapulted the growth of online portals at large
Vishal Kejariwal | 3 min read
How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers
Digital Payments

How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers

Retailers have tried providing "card on delivery" option by giving mPOS devices to the delivery folks but it has not met with desired success
Jose Thattil | 4 min read
Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry
demonetization

Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry

Government is trying to link healthcare services with Aadhaar card and the data collected would make it easier to map the trends in the needs
Dr. Dharminder Nagar | 4 min read
#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have
education policy

#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have

Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
Beas Dev Ralhan | 3 min read
#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization
demonetization

#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization

Businesses must be dynamic and nimble enough to adapt to policy changes
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
demonetization

One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
Demonetization has Been A Blessing for These #4 Companies' Growth in the Long Run
Digital Payments

Demonetization has Been A Blessing for These #4 Companies' Growth in the Long Run

Businesses that warmed up to digital payments had the opportunity to tap the demonetization drive.
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
One Year of Demonetization: How Tough It Has Been for the Gold Industry
demonetization

One Year of Demonetization: How Tough It Has Been for the Gold Industry

The industry is observing Indians moving away from the bullion market
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?
SMEs

Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?

With increasing documentation under the GST, many SMEs are finding it difficult to focus on productive work, being overburdened with the regulatory work of filing taxes
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move
Pitching Investors

Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move

"Big companies have the strength of tech and human resources and a vast customer network that start-ups need"
Bidita Sen | 7 min read