demonitization

This Banker Explains Why Confluence of Fintech and Banks is Unavoidable
This Banker Explains Why Confluence of Fintech and Banks is Unavoidable

Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Bank of Maharashtra, shares how they are addressing the needs of SMEs while adapting to new age technologies
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Indian Real-Estate Sector Wants Modi-government To Focus On These Four Issues In Upcoming Budget

Indian Real-Estate Sector Wants Modi-government To Focus On These Four Issues In Upcoming Budget

Indian real-estate sector in the recent times has been disrupted by various initiatives like the demonetization, GST and the introduction of RERA
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization

How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization

Consumers who have experienced the potential benefits of digital banking are now strongly recommending it to family and friends and their wider social circle
Praveen Kutty | 4 min read