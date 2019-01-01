In 1953, Harold Butler opened Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, California. Six years later, there were 20 shops in the chain and the company changed its name to Denny's. In 1966, the company went public, and in 1977, they introduced the Grand Slam breakfast. Today, Denny's locations serve breakfast, lunch and dinner choices 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its corporate headquarters is in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Denny's is ranked #8 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.