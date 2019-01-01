My Queue

Dental hygiene

This Startup Hopes its Toothbrush Will Last You a Lifetime
Green Business

This Startup Hopes its Toothbrush Will Last You a Lifetime

The Goodwell Company sells biodegradable toothbrushes equipped with recycled aluminum handles and bristles made of activated charcoal.
Joanna Weinstein | 3 min read
When Visions of Sugarplums Dance, This Dental Fix Rx Franchisee Is on His Way

When Visions of Sugarplums Dance, This Dental Fix Rx Franchisee Is on His Way

Philip May left a corporate career to own his own business, whose mobile vans fix dental equipment on-site and make all of us healthier.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, you can now brush your teeth with nothing more than nano-ions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Brush With Success: How 'Hello' Used Design to Stand Out Among Oral Care Brands

Brush With Success: How 'Hello' Used Design to Stand Out Among Oral Care Brands

A breath of minty-fresh air ripples through the staid oral-care market.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Have to Spend More Time on Their Teeth

Why Entrepreneurs Have to Spend More Time on Their Teeth

Entrepreneurs have dirty mouths. Really dirty ones. Here's why it pays to spend more time on dental hygiene.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read