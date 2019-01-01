My Queue

Department of Homeland Security

Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights
Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights

DHS confirms that passengers on U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports will not be allowed to bring electronics larger than a cell phone on board.
Tom Brant and Chloe Albanesius | 4 min read
MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

The Department of Homeland Security is about to get a green thumb.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
U.S. Government Urges Lenovo Customers to Remove 'Superfish' Software

U.S. Government Urges Lenovo Customers to Remove 'Superfish' Software

The software is said to make users vulnerable to a type of cyberattack known as SSL spoofing.
Reuters | 1 min read