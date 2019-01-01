My Queue

department of labor

It's Easier Than Ever to Not Compensate Interns, But There's a Catch.
Internships

The days of interns' long hours and endless coffee runs are hopefully ending, thanks to new federal guidelines.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
What About Virtual Overtime? How the New Rule Will Impact Mobile Work

The Department of Labor's new overtime rules are out. Have you read them?
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read