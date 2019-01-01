My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

depresión infantil

¿Estrés y depresión infantil? 2 de cada 10 niños mexicanos la sufren
Día del Niño

¿Estrés y depresión infantil? 2 de cada 10 niños mexicanos la sufren

De acuerdo con datos de una investigación realizada por psicólogos de la UNAM, 2 de cada 10 niños mexicanos presentan síntomas relacionados con el estrés y la depresión. ¿Qué pueden hacer los padres para reducir las cifras?
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read