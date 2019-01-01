My Queue

Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter's Media Company Raises $9.5 Million
Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter's Media Company Raises $9.5 Million

The 'Players Tribune' gets a cash influx from New Enterprise Associates and others.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Mark Cuban, Derek Jeter Talk Business, Motivation and Crushing the Competition

Mark Cuban, Derek Jeter Talk Business, Motivation and Crushing the Competition

To be successful in business, you have to be hungry, passionate and willing to work your ass off to accomplish your goals.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Derek Jeter Wrote the Playbook for Young Professionals

Derek Jeter Wrote the Playbook for Young Professionals

The great Yankee, surely destined for the Hall of Fame, is a textbook study in how to honorably build an outstanding career.
Eddy Ricci | 6 min read
10 Wise Observations From Derek Jeter to Inspire Entrepreneurs

10 Wise Observations From Derek Jeter to Inspire Entrepreneurs

Greatness is being good as a person, not just being good just at what you do.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
Farewell Derek Jeter, a True Role Model and Leader

Farewell Derek Jeter, a True Role Model and Leader

Any entrepreneur or other professional should take note of the Yankees captain's leadership on and off the field.
Jason Fell | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why Derek Jeter Is So Admired
Leadership

Why Derek Jeter Is So Admired

The Yankee captain is calling it quits. Business leaders can learn a lot from the way he played the game.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read