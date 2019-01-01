There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter
The 'Players Tribune' gets a cash influx from New Enterprise Associates and others.
To be successful in business, you have to be hungry, passionate and willing to work your ass off to accomplish your goals.
The great Yankee, surely destined for the Hall of Fame, is a textbook study in how to honorably build an outstanding career.
Greatness is being good as a person, not just being good just at what you do.
Any entrepreneur or other professional should take note of the Yankees captain's leadership on and off the field.
More From This Topic
Leadership
The Yankee captain is calling it quits. Business leaders can learn a lot from the way he played the game.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?