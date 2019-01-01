My Queue

Designers

6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer
startup hiring

6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer

Key stakeholders will perk up when they hear about lowering development costs and increasing revenue.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
How the New CEO of Hugo Boss Plans to Revitalize the Brand

How the New CEO of Hugo Boss Plans to Revitalize the Brand

Boss reiterated that it would slow down the store openings, moving more of its business to online. It also plans to lift productivity in its retail business by around 20 percent over the next few years.
Reuters | 3 min read
Check Out Delta's Flashy New Uniforms

Check Out Delta's Flashy New Uniforms

No more frumpy blue suits for these flight attendants, thanks to designer Zac Posen.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Mom Designer to Create a Line of Adaptive Clothing for Kids With Disabilities

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Mom Designer to Create a Line of Adaptive Clothing for Kids With Disabilities

The collection launched today.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Art and Design Get a New Launchpad Opportunity with New Inc Incubator

Art and Design Get a New Launchpad Opportunity with New Inc Incubator

Technology incubators have traditionally underserved artists and designers, but New Inc is changing that, 100 members at a time.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read

3-D Printed Violins and Guitars Push the Boundaries of Art and Tech
3-D Printing

3-D Printed Violins and Guitars Push the Boundaries of Art and Tech

Eric Goldemberg of MONAD Studios in Miami Beach, Fla., is creating a boutique of customizable, futuristic instruments.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
The Woman Who Designed the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Has Died
Design

The Woman Who Designed the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Has Died

Nevada-born Betty Whitehead Willis was 91 years old.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
What Brands Can Learn From Lilly Pulitzer and Target's Sold-Out Collaboration
Retail

What Brands Can Learn From Lilly Pulitzer and Target's Sold-Out Collaboration

For a high-end brand, too much exposure can be a risk.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Everything I Know About Business I Learned By Selling on a Street Corner
Success Strategies

Everything I Know About Business I Learned By Selling on a Street Corner

A lifelong inventor found the secrets of success after failing to hock goods at a street fair.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Hey Designers, Dream On
Photoshop

Hey Designers, Dream On

Photoshop celebrates 25 years with a beautiful, artistic video montage.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.
Mobile Apps

Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.

Mobile apps have become hugely popular for companies to provide games, news and entertainment.
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
5 Time-Consuming Tasks Small-Business Owners Should Outsource
Outsourcing

5 Time-Consuming Tasks Small-Business Owners Should Outsource

Sure, you can do it all, but why would you want to? It's relatively inexpensive to hire some outside help for these duties.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers
Designers

Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers

While it's easy to blame an unsatisfying final product on the designer, it's up to the client to communicate effectively, give their designer all the tools they need to succeed and ensure that the best product is delivered.
Allison McCartney | 5 min read
5 Guidelines to Maximize Freelance Employees
Freelancers

5 Guidelines to Maximize Freelance Employees

Your business might be small, but its look and feel doesn't have to be. Hiring outside help is quick and effective.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Meet the Man with the Midas Touch
Design

Meet the Man with the Midas Touch

Yves Béhar's award-winning design studio Fuseproject creates groundbreaking products and brand identities for some of the world's most influential companies.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read