Dessert

Franchises

This Ice Cream Franchise Stands Out With Science

Sub Zero Ice Cream and Yogurt uses liquid nitrogen to whip up dessert on demand.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup

French pastry chef Francois Payard created the dessert hybrid.
Lyanne Alfaro | 2 min read
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting

We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read