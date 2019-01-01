My Queue

Developers

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers
Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Focus on the outcome, not the output.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Want to Take Your Coding to the Next Level? Check out These 7 Productivity Hacks.

Want to Take Your Coding to the Next Level? Check out These 7 Productivity Hacks.

There's so much on developers' plates these days, but the good news is there are also awesome tools to help.
Sadie Williamson | 6 min read
4 Reasons Not to Hire a 'Full Stack' Developer for Your Startup

4 Reasons Not to Hire a 'Full Stack' Developer for Your Startup

Top reason -- they probably don't really exist.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off by Programmers When Building Your First App

5 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off by Programmers When Building Your First App

Make sure they know what they are doing. And don't just take their word for it.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers

Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers

Techies need freedom, flexibility and fun.
Suhaib Mohammed | 4 min read

Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company
Ready For Anything

Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company

This contributor looked south of the border, to Brazil, to find a solution to his and others' desperate search for talented senior developers.
Phil Alves | 9 min read
Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?
Soft Skills

Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?

Forget the technical skills for a moment. Does that developer know how to communicate?
Laura Navarro | 7 min read
10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent
Cities

10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent

Think beyond the coasts.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Artificial Intelligence

6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype

Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Brett Jackson | 6 min read
Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer
Technology

Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer

You have to be able to explain your vision if you expect your web developer to share your vision.
James Parsons | 4 min read
3 Ways Learning Code Helps Your Startup Make More Money Sooner
Coding

3 Ways Learning Code Helps Your Startup Make More Money Sooner

Learning the basics will save you time, money and headaches.
Ariel Quinones | 4 min read
Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
Solar Energy

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light

New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
When You Hire a Developer, Don't Settle for 'Cheap.'
App Developers

When You Hire a Developer, Don't Settle for 'Cheap.'

Don't make these 6 mistakes when you which developers to hire just to save money.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Whose Startup Raised $24 Million Thanks in Part to Mark Zuckerberg
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Entrepreneur Whose Startup Raised $24 Million Thanks in Part to Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Johnson is the CEO and co-founder of Andela, a company that trains software developers in Africa and was the first investment for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Communication Strategies

Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.

Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read