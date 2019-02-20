My Queue

development

Restaurateur Shivam Sehgal Sees an Untapped Business Opportunity in Delhi's Dwarka
Business

Restaurateur Shivam Sehgal Sees an Untapped Business Opportunity in Delhi's Dwarka

In a tête-à-tête with Restaurant India, Shivam Sehgal, founder of The Market Place restaurant, shares how he is planning to go big with his restaurant
Restaurant India | 4 min read
4 Mistakes That Can Kill Your App Development Business

4 Mistakes That Can Kill Your App Development Business

Building a reputation takes a long time but losing it will ask for just one wrong decision
Pratik Kanada | 4 min read
How to Encourage Significant Skilled Manpower

How to Encourage Significant Skilled Manpower

Replicating what happened in China over the past 40 years is nearly futile, yet skilling workers for new jobs that are needed and which serve a need in the economy are easily possible
Preet Sandhu | 4 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

Here are the AI based features to be incorporated in the Android app you are planning to come up with
Alfred Beiley | 4 min read
OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023

OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023

Ritesh Agarwal is determined to make the hotel chain the largest in the sector by 2023, his vision is not too far owing to the recent successful developments OYO has been a part of
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read

Strategies To Increase The Conversion Rate Of Your Website
Growth Strategies

Strategies To Increase The Conversion Rate Of Your Website

These few web design and web development strategies will increase the conversion rate of your website tremendously if you apply them properly
Harnil Oza | 5 min read