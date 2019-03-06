My Queue

developments

The Rise of the Contemporary Indian Design Entrepreneur
Here's how the role of a designer in the corporate and business arena continues to evolve and change
Vijayant Bansal | 3 min read
The Indian pharma industry is adapting novel technologies and medicinal practices steadily
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
MFIs in the country that are truly leveraging fintech and digitization, the majority of the sector still needs to seriously reconsider its existing business models and make way for technology on a larger scale
Vivek Tiwari | 5 min read
The major contribution of this $10 Trillion, the economic goal of our nation by 2032, needs to come from SMEs, the backbone of our economy
Pawan Gupta | 7 min read
Even though SMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, still the sector lags behind globally, in comparison to other nations.
R Naryanan | 3 min read