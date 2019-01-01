My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Devlyn

El patriarca y la heredera que nunca temieron al cambio
De la revista de agosto de 2017

El patriarca y la heredera que nunca temieron al cambio

A los 17 años, Frank Devlyn se integró al negocio familiar y lo convirtió en un imperio llamado Grupo Devlyn. Hoy le toca a su hija, Melanie, sortear las turbulencias y llevar a la empresa al siguiente nivel.
Martha Elena Violante | 12 min read