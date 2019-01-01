My Queue

dharmendra pradhan

"If Ratan Tata Can Be a VC, So Can Other PSUs"
Energy

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan highlights the initiatives taken by the current government to encourage more start-ups in the oil exploration and production sector
Sunil Pol | 2 min read
Meet the New Minister for Entrepreneurship in India

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been given additional responsibilities with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read