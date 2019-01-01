There are no Videos in your queue.
Dick Costolo
Twitter
Just a couple of years ago, everyone though Twitter would be the next Facebook. Then everything went to hell.
Dick Costolo, who left the social-media company last summer, is helping to build something new.
Twitter shows that you might have a great product and platform, but you still need to manage it right.
Employees loved him. The board loved him. He charmed the media, and even Wall Street, for a brief honeymoon. Why did investors turn on Twitter's CEO?
Co-founder Jack Dorsey will temporarily replace him as the company searches for a new chief executive.
More From This Topic
Inspirational Quotes
Who couldn't use a shot of inspiration and wisdom at graduation -- or all the time? These eight business leaders brought some serious game to their commencement speeches.
Humor
Biz Stone says humor is so important for a business leader because it 'is kind of a secret delivery mechanism of truth.'
Twitter
Ahead of an earnings call today, Twitter's CEO took personal responsibility for rampant trolling on the platform in a leaked memo.
Twitter
'There isn't a single person who has been thinking longer about Twitter than @dickc.'
Marketing
To the surprise of many, some people find Twitter difficult to understand. Are hashtags really that confusing?
Marketing
The social media company's stock plunges 20 percent on report of slow user growth.
Technology
A bird's eye view of what's set to take place at the big tech event in Las Vegas next week.
Growth Strategies
After a New York Times story critiqued Twitter for having zero women on its board, the social network's CEO aired his opinions -- leading to a social media-infused grudge match.
