My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dick Costolo

#RIPTwitter: 6 Lessons for Every Startup
Twitter

#RIPTwitter: 6 Lessons for Every Startup

Just a couple of years ago, everyone though Twitter would be the next Facebook. Then everything went to hell.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now

What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now

Dick Costolo, who left the social-media company last summer, is helping to build something new.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Twitter: What Went Wrong

Twitter: What Went Wrong

Twitter shows that you might have a great product and platform, but you still need to manage it right.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?

Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?

Employees loved him. The board loved him. He charmed the media, and even Wall Street, for a brief honeymoon. Why did investors turn on Twitter's CEO?
Erin Griffith | 6 min read
Dick Costolo Out as CEO of Twitter

Dick Costolo Out as CEO of Twitter

Co-founder Jack Dorsey will temporarily replace him as the company searches for a new chief executive.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders
Inspirational Quotes

8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders

Who couldn't use a shot of inspiration and wisdom at graduation -- or all the time? These eight business leaders brought some serious game to their commencement speeches.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Twitter's Stock Falls on Weak Demand for Direct Response Ads
Earnings Reports

Twitter's Stock Falls on Weak Demand for Direct Response Ads

User growth also was slower than hoped for.
Reuters | 3 min read
Twitter Founder: We Hired Dick Costolo Because He's Funny
Humor

Twitter Founder: We Hired Dick Costolo Because He's Funny

Biz Stone says humor is so important for a business leader because it 'is kind of a secret delivery mechanism of truth.'
Tom DiChristopher | 3 min read
Twitter Is Bleeding Users Because 'We Suck at Dealing With Abuse and Trolls'
Twitter

Twitter Is Bleeding Users Because 'We Suck at Dealing With Abuse and Trolls'

Ahead of an earnings call today, Twitter's CEO took personal responsibility for rampant trolling on the platform in a leaked memo.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm
Twitter

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm

'There isn't a single person who has been thinking longer about Twitter than @dickc.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
POLL: Are We All Idiots? Or Is Twitter Really Difficult to Use?
Marketing

POLL: Are We All Idiots? Or Is Twitter Really Difficult to Use?

To the surprise of many, some people find Twitter difficult to understand. Are hashtags really that confusing?
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Investors Unnerved: Is Twitter Too Difficult to Use?
Marketing

Investors Unnerved: Is Twitter Too Difficult to Use?

The social media company's stock plunges 20 percent on report of slow user growth.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Wearable Tech, Marissa Mayer, Entrepreneurs and Innovation: A CES 2014 Preview
Technology

Wearable Tech, Marissa Mayer, Entrepreneurs and Innovation: A CES 2014 Preview

A bird's eye view of what's set to take place at the big tech event in Las Vegas next week.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Twitter CEO Spars With Tech Entrepreneur Over Lack of Women on Board
Growth Strategies

Twitter CEO Spars With Tech Entrepreneur Over Lack of Women on Board

After a New York Times story critiqued Twitter for having zero women on its board, the social network's CEO aired his opinions -- leading to a social media-infused grudge match.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read