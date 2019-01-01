There are no Videos in your queue.
Differentiation
If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
In today's competitive markets, brands need to stand out to avoid a price war and a race to the bottom. Your uniqueness is there; you just have to find it. Here's how.
On this week's episode of Entrepreneur's pitch show, the panel gets critical about whether the products in front of them can withstand competition.
Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Five reasons brands are what really matter to your consumers -- and your bottom line.
More From This Topic
Acquisitions
In this age of looming tech giants and super brands, your young-gun startup may seem an appealing morsel. Here's how to resist the giants and still keep your investors happy.
Product Development
Forget the secrecy. Instead, focus on running enough competitive analysis to successfully differentiate your product.
minimum viable product
Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Starting a Business
'Startup' and 'firm' are similar terms but with a distinction that can lead entrepreneurs to greatness.
Marketing Strategies
Why would anyone believe your firm different from all the others if you can't say why?
Customer Service
The "Only We…" clause is the thing, the item, the promise that only you -- only your company, only your services, only your products -- provide.
Product Development
Many things can cause a small business to fail, but the most frequent reason is that the owner has failed to effectively differentiate his or her product or service from the competition.
Competitive Advantages
As a business owner, or marketer tasked with elevating the status of your brand, it's imperative that you find a way to rise above the crowd and overcome the burgeoning list of industry competitors.
Target Markets
Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.
